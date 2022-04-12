Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eurobodalla Council defers anti-logging motion, calls for extra information from Parliamentary Inquiry and NSW Forestry

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 12 2022 - 5:02am, first published 3:00am
PROGRESS: In the wake of last week's Parliamentary Inquiry into the Future of the Logging Industry, council has debated supporting an end to native forest logging in the Eurobodalla.

Official action on native forest logging in the Eurobodalla is on hold, at least until council can source more background information on the hot-button issue.

