As rampant price rises and stagnant wages are making housing more out of reach for hundreds on the South Coast, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it's "not an easy issue" to solve.
Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.