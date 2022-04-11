Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Masters in Building Training and NSW government Smart and Skilled program in court over COVID payments

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 11 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK TO SCHOOL: NSW Teachers Federation TAFE organiser Rob Long and South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris said a dozen apprentices from Nowra to Cobargo have been told they may have to repeat years of their course. Image: Grace Crivellaro.

Up to 800 construction apprentices may have to repeat years of training while their college fights claims it failed to return over $400,000 in taxpayer-funded COVID payments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Reporter for the South Coast Register. Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.