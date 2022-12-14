Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Council recognises Tuross Heads' John Tilbrook for significant community contribution

By James Tugwell
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:09am, first published December 14 2022 - 3:46pm
Bega MP Dr Michael Holland, John Tilbrook and mayor Mat Hatcher at the unveililng of John's plaque in Tuross Head. Picture by Dr Michael Holland.

Eurobodalla Shire Council has recognised Tuross Head resident John Tilbrook for his tireless and persistent work for the community through the Tuross Head Progress Association and the Kyla Hall Management Committee.

