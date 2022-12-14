Eurobodalla Shire Council has recognised Tuross Head resident John Tilbrook for his tireless and persistent work for the community through the Tuross Head Progress Association and the Kyla Hall Management Committee.
At a ceremony on December 14, a commemorative plaque was unveiled at The John Tilbrook Bus Shelter at Tuross Head.
As a member of the Tuross Progress Association since 1998, and the Honorary Secretary since 2015, Mr Tilbrook has fought for the needs of the community for more than 20 years.
During this time he has ensured graffiti is removed from council buildings, seen the renovation of the Coila Beach toilets, upgraded Evan's Park Tuross Head, replaced Tuross Head fishing jetty, constructed Tuross Head cycleway, installed the facilities for wheelchair beach-access, refurbished One Tree Lookout and seen the installation of necessary council road signs, just to name a few of his contributions.
READ MORE:
"Hopefully we can bump that number up a bit more," he said.
"I just went around seeing all the things that needed doing."
He is most proud of the road safety upgrades at the T intersection between Hector McWilliam Drive and the Princes Highway.
"It will save lives," he said.
His email inbox is full of long email chains between council workers, local, state and federal politicians, and members of the community.
"The council love me," he joked.
Mr Tilbrook said despite all his effort over many years, there was no easy way to get grants. He listed a multiple step process including determining locations and sourcing supplies, seeking out similar facilities in other councils and "doing all your homework".
Getting grants is like "giving birth to elephants," he said, "nothing happens in a hurry".
Mr Tilbrook moved to Tuross Head in 1996 after retiring from more than 70 years of military service. He served in Borneo in 1965 and Vietnam in 1967 and 68. He was awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal "for outstanding service in the field of military history" and recognised in the Australia Day Honours Military List in 1997.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.