Albatross upgrade as part of enhanced ADF cadets program

Robert Crawford
Robert Crawford
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:25am, first published 12:30am
ON DISPLAY: 330 (City of Shoalhaven) Air Force cadets at the Vietnam Veterans service.

Batemans Bay could receive a new facility for ADF cadet units as part of a $1 billion announcement set to be made by Defence Minister, Peter Dutton, on Thursday.

