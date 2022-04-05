Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Eurobodalla Woodcraft Guild looks to rebuild after bushfires, proposing lease on Crown Land in Mogo

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 5 2022 - 7:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMING HOME: Eurobodalla Woodcraft Guild is looking for a permanent home in Mogo, after more than two years on a temporary site. Picture: supplied.

Eurobodalla Woodcraft Guild is an active club, but it is missing one thing: a permanent premises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.