Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Corey Legge's newest album launch in Narooma

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
March 30 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What now? That is the question on Bega-born musician Corey Legge's mind and one that he urges all of us to ask.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.