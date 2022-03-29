Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Breakers look to bounce back after uneven weekend

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated March 29 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: #33 Marley Wilson defending a shot earlier in the Barrengarry conference. Picture: Supplied.

Every team will experience highs and every team will experience lows, but it's how you respond to those lows that will dictate your season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.