Home truths

Army veteran Ken Weir is living out of his car and a pitched tent

Robert Crawford
Robert Crawford
Updated March 28 2022 - 3:24am, first published March 27 2022 - 7:00pm
KEN Weir has done lots of things over his life but the former army veteran never dreamed he would be homeless, living out of his car and a tent with his pet cat Sammy.

WHAT NOW? Ken Weir has loaded what possessions he could into his car, along with his great mate Sammy the cat, and is now living out of a tent.
