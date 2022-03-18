World-renowned artist kickstarting Bas' new advanced artist workshops

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

World-renowned artist and tapestry weaver Valerie Kirk is running a collaborative session for artists in all creative disciplines, kickstarting the Eurobodalla Shire Council's new advanced artist workshops program. The workshops are designed as helpful places for artists to discuss concept development, spark their imagination and discover new directions for their practice. Numbers are limited to six to ensure artists are able to collaborate and share ideas within an intimate setting. The advanced workshop is the first in a series of three that expands the public program of the Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre. Ready to Write with Julie Keys, and Sensing Ecology with Linda Luke, will be held later this year. READ MORE: Eurobodalla Shire Council's creative arts development coordinator Indi Carmichael said the three workshops were for aspiring artists keen to develop and extend their practice. "With the Saturday Sessions proving to be so popular in 2021, we quickly realised some participants were ready for something more advanced that would extend their skills and existing creative practices," she said. "These advanced workshops are for the serious artist or creative who may be working towards an installation, exhibition or, in the case of our Ready to Write workshop, a manuscript. "For this program we teamed up with the Old Dairy at Meringo as the venue, which is set amidst 40 acres of wildlife sanctuary, to really allow the creativity to flourish." The full-day workshop is on Saturday, March 26 and costs $350, including lunch. For more information or to book visit https://thebas.com.au/public-programs

