Hazmat called as Cleanaway truck crashes at Cobargo, spilling sewage

UPDATE 4.30pm Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) are managing a Hazmat emergency involving a sewage truck at Cobargo on the state's Far South Coast that left the road around 10.40am Thursday, March 17. The truck crashed on the side of the Princes Highway, one kilometre south of Cobargo, causing the overturned trailer to discharge 5000 litres of sewage. FRNSW Hazardous Materials Specialists have contained the contaminants to prevent them from spreading to a nearby creek. The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has been notified. According to traffic reports in the area there are currently alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place. EARLIER: South Coast Police have confirmed there was an incident involving a Cleanaway truck at Cobargo around 10.50am today, Thursday March 17. Early reports indicated that a truck with trailer had left the Princes Hwy and that while the truck was still upright, its trailer was upside down and that it had been transporting treated sewage. Police said the single vehicle crash occurred on the Princes Highway approximately 1km south of Bega Street, and Hazmat was called to the scene due to the nature of what the vehicle was carrying. Reports were unclear about whether or not any spillage had occurred from the waste-carrying vehicle. Police said at 11.30 the truck was not blocking the road in either direction and that the driver was being treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police reports indicated that the response team involved a highway patrol vehicle and one GDE vehicle, as well as NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue teams. A representative from the Fire and Rescue NSW Bega Station said their vehicles had left the scene around 11.30am, while an ambulance was still on scene around 11.50am assessing the driver for some minor injuries.

