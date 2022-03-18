'They definitely need more doctors': Meet the Eurobodalla's four doctors in training

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

You might see some new faces in hospitals and general practices around the Eurobodalla this year. Gemma Young, Atul Sharma, Emily Tugwell and Riley Attard are third year students at the Australian National University studying to become doctors of medicine and surgery. They are in the Eurobodalla as part of ANU's optional rural stream. In their third year, ANU students can elect to participate in the stream, spending the entire year as an active member of a rural community. They will spend time at both Batemans Bay and Moruya hospitals, as well as with GP's in Narooma, gaining experience in the emergency department, in general practice, surgery and monitoring the wards, all while continuing their learning in Canberra online. The program is available at many different locations, including Goulburn, Bega and the Eurobodalla. READ MORE: "There is lots of hands on skill that you just wouldn't get in Canberra," Ms Tugwell said. Ms Young said she was loving the opportunity. "You get to go to a beautiful place and meet lots of people and challenge yourself," she said. "We get lots of one on one time with the doctors, which is really, really, really good." Mr Attard said he enrolled in the program, because he wanted more experience, and to do something different to just staying in Canberra. Mr Sharma said he found the patients were keen to share their medical history and help the students learn as much as possible while in the hospitals. He said he enjoyed all the students discussing the lessons they learnt together at the dinner table. The ANU owns a furnished house in between the Batemans Bay and Moruya hospitals which prevents the students from having to find housing when they move to the shire. The students stay there for one year before they are replaced by the next year's cohort. The doctors-to-be must return to Canberra in 2023 to complete their final year of study, however the four said they were all interested in returning to the Eurobodalla after graduating. Ms Young said she could really see the need in the shire. "The GP's are so, so busy," she said. "They are booked out for six weeks minimum. There are no specialists here. They definitely need more doctors."

