Golf Courses starting to re-open after March deluge

Golf courses around the Eurobodalla Shire are counting the costs of this month's torrential rains as groundsmen and superintendents work hard to get the fairways and greens back to their normal standards. Club Catalina and Moruya Golf Club were both forced to close for extended periods due to the heavy rains, and both have suffered extensive damage. Dennis Grounds, course superintendent at Club Catalina, said he'd never seen a rain event cause as much damage as this year's. "I've been here for nine years now," he said. "We've had rain events in the past where we've had just as much rain, but this was very quick. "To have almost 365mL over two weeks means the water table comes up, and the ground is saturated - it's as wet as I've ever seen it." Mr Grounds said the course was closed for "almost seven days". "That's unusual for us," he said. "We've copped more damage than I've ever seen here. "There's still a lot of stagnant water around the course, a lot of the turf on the fairways is ruined. "We've got a tidal creek that runs through the course, so that didn't help matters, but the staff have put in a massive effort to get the course back up and running." Mr Grounds said Club Catalina was playing under 'preferred lie' rules to try to minimize any further damage to the fairways. READ ALSO "There's a lot of bunker damage around the course, which is quite common after rain," he said. "It takes two or three days to get the bunkers back, then you have to deal with some silt that's washed in there. "The main concern we have is where the water has been laying, it's really burned off and killed a lot of the turf on the fairways, so we're trying desperately to get those areas back. "There are some practices we can do in terms of aeration and scarification to remove the silt and sediment from the fairways, but we just can't get to a lot of those areas at the moment. "It's all a bit disheartening, we had the course in great shape before Mother Nature intervened." Mr Grounds said the club had all 27 holes back in play as of Wednesday, but there were still no golf carts to be used on the front nine. "A few of those holes still have water on them, so they're open to walkers only at the moment," he said. "We don't need 50 golf carts out there tearing up the fairways. "The course has really come a long way in the last week. We could only get the mowers out last Thursday, so you could imagine how much all the grass had grown. "We're very lucky all our greens are elevated and drain well as well." Both Moruya Golf Club and Narooma Golf Club have been contacted for comment.

