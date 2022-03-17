Eurobodalla Shire Council meeting: What's on the agenda?

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Eurobodalla Shire Councillors will be meeting Tuesday, March 22 at 11am. Here's a brief summary of what our councillors will be discussing: Endorsing reforms to Australia's early learning and childcare systems Councillor Worthington will move a motion to support the Thrive by Five campaign. The campaign calls upon National Cabinet to establish a universal, affordable, high quality early learning system across the nation. Recognising John Tilbrook Councillor Dannock will move a motion that the council recognise the significant community contribution of Tuross Head local John Tilbrook through a plaque at the Tuross Head intersection bus shelter - which Mr Tilbrook played an important role in pioneering. What's council to do about the Gang-gang Cockatoo? Councillor Mayne submitted a question on notice, asking about the role of the council in protecting the Gang-gang Cockatoo in light of the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act listing the species as endangered. Council general manager Dr Catherine Dale responded that the council is already required to consider the Gang-gang Cockatoo as it is listed as a Threatened Species in NSW. The council hopes this new listing will provide further funds to support protection of the species. READ MORE: The council currently protects the birds in three key ways: Policies on public exhibition The councillors will vote to put the following draft policies on public exhibition for 28 days: Gulaga National Park Board of Management Councillors will vote to appoint a councillor to the Gulaga National Park Board of Management. The board is responsible for approving budgets and supervising expenditure of funds, as well as wider care, control and management of the park. More plans on public exhibition The councillors will vote to put the Eurobodalla Local Infrastructure Contributions Plan 2022 and the draft Eurobodalla s7.12 Contributions Plan 2022 on public exhibition for 28 days. Development contributions are payments made by developers to Council for the provision of public infrastructure. These contributions help the council to provide infrastructure, however they are not the only source of infrastructure - the council needs to contribute other funds to maintaining and growing infrastructure. The draft includes increases in s7.11 infrastructure contributions across the shire, but the council agenda says the changes are "modest when compared with many NSW councils". Agritourism reforms The councillors will vote on whether to endorse changes to the Eurobodalla Local Environmental Plan 2012. The proposed reforms increase opportunities for farm gate premises and farm gate experience developments on farms. These changes would allow more residents to be able to run farm-stay tourism ventures from their properties. Reimbursing a not-for-profit for bushfire-related costs South Coast Donations Logistic incurred a $1381 loss for fees associated with the disposal of excess household items, mattresses and mixed waste donated during the Black Summer Bushfire recovery efforts. Councillors will vote on whether to reimburse South Coast Donations Logistic - in effect waiving waste-disposal fees. Temporary accommodation - bushfire affected properties After the Black Summer bushfires, the NSW Government made amendments to local government regulations permitting affected landowners to reside in a moveable dwelling for a period of two years while they rebuilt or found new accommodation. Two Covid-and-flood-riddled years later, the councillors will vote on whether to extend the exemption to bushfire affected landowners living in moveable dwellings on their property.

