The best young NSW lifeguards are being recognised with a number of South Coast locals being included in the prestigious list. Next month more than 50 young lifesavers will come together on the Northern Beaches for the Ingenia Holiday Park Junior Lifesaver of the Year Program (JLOTY) and the Youth Opportunity Makers (YOM) workshop. READ MORE: These two programs are heralded as assisting young lifesavers to grow networks, establish lasting connections and grow their knowledge through fun and interactive activities. The JLOTY program brings together 22 of the nominated Junior Lifesavers of the Year, with two being crowned as the state's best at the end of the program. Former participants speak highly of the program and say that the facilitation of personal growth is one if its strongest aspects. "They will get to meet a lot of influential people and they'll have a lot of fun and just learn a lot," Former Kiama Downs SLSC participant Lily Gazzard said. "They can expect a lot of advice...We have so many connections now, when we want to help our club, we can," she said. Former participant Andie Widseth from Redhead SLSC echoed a similar sentiment. "You definitely meet a lot of people and get to know a bit about what other clubs do and how they can cater for Surf Life Saving," she said. "It will help them to find new opportunities for what they can do in the future...they're going to have a lot of fun." Of the 22 nominated young lifesavers, six of them hail from the Illawarra and South Coast Region. Stephanie Staniforth (Illawarra), Declan Bone (Illawarra), Macey Guy (South Coast), Christian Ireland (South Coast), Jesse Doull (Far South Coast), Bray Constable (Far South Coast). Macey Guy was awarded with the honour of Female Junior Lifesaver of the Year and Christian Ireland was named the Male Junior Lifesaver of the Year by the South Coast Branch of Surf Lifesaving. Following the same trend, both Bray Constable and Jesse Doull of Narooma SLSC were named Far South Coast Juniors Lifesavers of the Year. "We are immensely proud of the wonderful junior lifesavers we have within our branch," a spokesperson for Far South Coast Surf Lifesaving said. "This bunch of cadets have shared some excellent ideas to enhance surf lifesaving in our region and we are looking forward to help deliver these program initiatives." It's a fantastic achievement for these young guns and their passion and drive is being recognised at the highest level for which they should be very proud. The program will be held from April 12 to 14 at the Collaroy Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/48436e00-aeab-4e9b-bb0f-873f33ba8d03.jpg/r0_647_6720_4444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg