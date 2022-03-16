Chance to learn more about hospital project this week in Moruya

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Health Infrastructure will hold an information and Q&A session about the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital later this week. The session will be held from 1pm to 2.30pm on Friday, March 18, at the Moruya RSL Hall, and is targeted at anyone who wants to learn more about the $260 million project. Health Infrastructure Executive Director Rural and Regional, Amanda Bock, said the session would provide an opportunity to hear directly from NSW Health about the new hospital development including the master plan, latest project designs and next steps. "Ongoing engagement with clinicians, staff and the local community is shaping and informing planning for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital which will deliver high quality, modern and accessible health care services," Ms Bock said. "This information session with project representatives will provide a great opportunity for the community to learn more and ask questions about this significant project." READ ALSO Ms Bock said throughout March and April, the project team was holding a number of community, neighbour and staff consultation events across the region as planning continued for the hospital. "There are many opportunities for the local community to take part in consultation for this project and we encourage the local community to participate to help inform planning for the new hospital, prior to the formal lodgement of the State Significant Development Application," Ms Bock said. The new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital will feature the contemporary models of care, including improved Emergency Department capacity, specialist consultation rooms, an expansion of medical imaging including an MRI service, as well as other amenities including space for staff education and training. The new hospital will provide an overall increase in bed and service capacity than is currently provided at both the existing Moruya and Batemans Bay hospitals combined. All community members are welcome to attend, and bookings can be made through EventBrite.

