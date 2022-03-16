Conflict over NSW and Commonwealth commercial fishing merger

news, local-news,

Recreational fisherman along the Eurobodalla coastline are concerned by a movement by NSW Fisheries to combine state waters with Commonwealth-governed waters. The State currently owns the Southern Fish Trawl - extending three nautical miles off shore from Barrenjoey all along the south coast. In 2018 the Southern Fish Trawl Transitioning Working Group was established to aid the process of transitioning the Southern Fish Trawl to be included in the Commonwealth's Southern and Eastern Scalefish and Shark Fishery. Recreational Fishing Alliance NSW (RFA) vice president, and Tuross Head local, Max Castle is worried by the reduction in size limits that would occur under a transition to Commonwealth control over the waters. "It would be disastrous," he said. "Nearly all the sizes would disappear. "These big fish need small fish to eat. If trawlers are killing all the small fish, then the cycle is broken." He said the issue should not be political, and that both sides should work together for the conservation of the fish in the area. "The issue is about fish stock," he said. In 2018, 22 out of 23 licence holders in the Southern Fish Trawl agreed in principle to a buy-back agreement whereby they would forfeit their licence to protect fish quantity. Mr Castle said RFA has agreed to pay one third of the $23 million asking price - $1 million per licence - which would stop all trawling in the Southern Fish Trawl, and allow fish populations to regrow. He wants the Commonwealth and the State governments to contribute the other two thirds. READ MORE: A current Southern Fish Trawl licence holder who requested to not be named but has accepted the in principle agreement said if the Southern Fish Trawl was opened up to Commonwealth fishers, "there will be no more fish in there". "Let us just not fish in there anymore and let it rebuild," he said. "It will overflow in the future again." "I think they are getting it quite cheaply," he said, of the $1million price tag per licence. However South East Trawl Fishing Industry Association (SETFIA) CEO Simon Boag said having water ownership divided between State and Commonwealth governments was outdated. "There are different agreements between Commonwealth and State and they are all state specific," he said. "Some work on species, some work on fishing gear, some work on a line on the water. The problem is that the fish understand none of this. It is a backward way to manage fisheries." "State waters are to three nautical miles because that is how far you can fire a cannonball. It shows how antiquated that whole notion is. "We should be managing our fisheries as a whole. "It doesn't make sense that a boat could catch the same fish 500 metres apart in a different jurisdiction and in one instance throw it back and the other keep it." He said SETFIA was "very keen" on the idea of the merger. Six of the 23 licence holders currently fish in state waters. Mr Castle said this was "an example of fishers leading reforms not NSW Fisheries". However, Mr Boag said "it is easy to suggest they be given money and areas be closed for a licence they are not using". Deputy Director General, DPI Fisheries Sean Sloan said the merger was "on the basis that the key fish stocks targeted by NSW Southern Fish Trawl operators (whiting, flathead and trevally) are the same fish stocks targeted by Commonwealth trawl fishery operators, under a quota management regime". "This transition will result in improved management and more efficient administration of the fish stocks targeted by this fishery, under a single jurisdiction quota management regime with total allowable catches and stock monitoring programs for all key species," he said. He said the DPI had not been privy to the discussions between the RFA and commercial fishing industry participants in relation to potential licence buyouts. Mr Castle said the RFA had written to the DPI and three different ministers since 2018 regarding the potential buyout. Mr Castle said he was frustrated having never received a response from any of these three ministers. He said he had been told the new Agricultural minister Dugald Saunders was "open to consultation".

