Emily Byrne is off to a flying start in her new career as a Police officer. The 20-year-old local graduated at the top of her NSW Police Force Academy class this month, receiving the prestigious Robert Brotherson Memorial Award for her outstanding academic achievement. In a class of 192, Miss Byrne earned the highest marks in the Associate Degree in Policing Practice - the formal qualification recruits study to become a Constable. READ MORE: Miss Byrne's graduation was also a significant moment for her father Manny. A former Police officer himself, Mr Byrne swelled with pride talking about his daughter's achievements at the academy. "She got a Dean's award as well, for the first part of the course which is with Charles Sturt Uni, studying by correspondence," he said. "[Emily] is a clever girl and also received that award for the semester... she's just been through her initial training, when lo and behold, she gets the Robert Brotherson award which is really, really good." Since graduating on March 4 and earning her rank, Miss Byrne has commenced general duties in Sydney. Mr Byrne said he was glad his daughter was following in his footsteps, but more importantly that she was chasing a passion. "I'm very pleased for her and I know she will do well, in the Police or in whatever she choses to do," he said. "She could have 100 jobs in her life. But for this she is very passionate, keen and excited - I think she will do well." Miss Byrne is a Mossy Point local, and an alumna of Carrol College at Broulee.

