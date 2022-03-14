newsletters, editors-pick-list, swimming, broulee bay to breakers, ocean swim, photos, pictures, gallery

Broulee's beloved Bay to Breakers Ocean Swim has triumphed in its 11th year. 336 swimmers joined the annual event on Sunday, collectively raising $10,000 for community causes. For organiser and Broulee Surf Lifesaving Club president Gary Pettigrove, being able to run the event this year was a lucky break. READ MORE: Mr Pettigrove said the team had been keeping a close eye on conditions, as the recent severe weather and flooding had hit hard around the usual course. "After another difficult year and challenging recent weather, it was great to see such enthusiastic participation in this community event. Good for the spirit," he said. "But it was touch and go. It was looking dodgy last Tuesday with the murky water and driftwood from recent rains. "However the water risk assessments were okay and we switched the course to an 'out and back' one in North Broulee Bay. The good vibes of a fun swim in a beautiful spot were still present." Alec Morris won the Open Male division in 17 minutes and nine seconds, while Jordayne Rauter won the Open Female division in 20 minutes flat. Bay to Breakers welcomed competitors of all ages, hosting divisions from under-12s right through to over-80s. The winners were: 1.4km swim 500m swim Among the notable competitors was veteran swimmer Wendy Dunn. Competing in the over 80s division, Dunn has never missed a Bay to Breakers swim. She won her division in 38 minutes and 19 seconds. Other veterans of the competition include local swimmer Peter Halpin, who placed second in the over 70s; a contingent of dedicated swimmers from Goulburn, led by Neil Kennedy; and Canberra's Dunn family, whose rivalry was a source of delight for onlookers. Among the family, father Vincent finished ahead of children Oliver and Charlotte - though the young Miss Dunn was adamant her father had an advantage. "He cheated... by training and wearing a wetsuit," she explained. The $10,000 raised from the event will be split between three causes, close to the hearts of organisers. $1000 each is earmarked for Broulee Mossy Point Community Association, and the flood appeal for Surf Life Saving organisations in northern NSW; the balance will support Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club. An event like Bay to Breakers doesn't happen without volunteers or backers, and Mr Pettigrove wished to thank major sponsor Hotondo Homes, along with supporters Broulee Supermarket and Cellars, Bay Physiotherapy and Pilates, FX Business Centre, and Woolworths Moruya.

