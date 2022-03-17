What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

news, local-news, things to do, what's on, eurobodalla, moruya, batemans bay, narooma, music, workshop

Live Music Catch a show anywhere Weekends are made for live music, and there's plenty of it to go around. Just a small selection of who's playing includes: Ricky Bloomfield at the Bermagui Club (Friday, March 18), Rob Simpson at the Tuross Club and Strutt at Merimbula RSL (Saturday, March 19), and Drive Time at Club Narooma (Sunday, March 20). Cooking Class Demo from SAGE Sustainable Agriculture and Gardening Eurobodalla is here to inspire your autumn dishes. From this cooking demo with Sandra Makdessi, learn some new recipes to create in your own kitchen using local, seasonal produce. Drop in to Narooma or Moruya Library on Saturday, March 19 for this tasty session. Tickets are essential, and cost $5 - book in with your local library. Green Workshops War on Food Waste Looking for ways to reduce food waste in your home? This is the ideal time to learn more about composting and worm farming! Eurobodalla Shire Council is hosting free workshops on both practices this weekend at Moruya. As a bonus, locals will receive a free composting kit or worm farm. Contact Council today to secure your place. Skate Comp Southern Skate Park Series Show off your best tricks in the Southern Region Skate Park Series this Saturday (March 19). This is a free skate, scoot and BMX competition, coming to Batemans Bay. Free coaching with the pros will run in the morning before competition kicks off. Local winners will be invited to the grand final in Jindabyne. Registration is online. Classic Cinema Movies at the Library Love the classics? Head out to Batemans Bay Library for a screening of the 1954 American musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Set in 1850 in the Oregon Territory, the film follows the story of backwoodsman Adam (Howard Keel), his new wife Milly (Jane Powell) and Adam's six brothers as they navigate courting, relationships and marriage. Tickets are free, but book in with the Library to secure your seat. Coming Up Blues by Owen Campbell Sounds of the blues will soon drift across the vines at Tilba Valley Winery. Singer-songwriter Owen Campbell is set to play in support of his new live album. He'll play the vineyard on Friday, April 1.

