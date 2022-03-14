sport, local-sport,

It's time for the youngsters to shine at the Batemans Bay Tennis Club. Entries for the Batemans Bay Junior event from April 12-14 at the Batemans Bay Tennis Court are open until April 2. Players will take part in the girls and boy singles and double events for the u12s, u14s and u16s age groups. Only fully vaccinated individuals, persons under the age of 16 and individuals with a medical exemption are eligible to participate in the tournament played on synthetic grass. READ ALSO: Tournament director Karen Muller said she was hoping the event would allow the sport to grow in the region. "We're hoping to get about 60 players from all over the region to come and play," Muller said. "Tennis isn't too popular here, so we're trying to get more juniors playing." She was also wanting players with previous tournament experience to take part. Those under 16 won't be required to be vaccinated, but a fully vaccinated adult who resides in the same household as the child or a guardian who is fully vaccinated and an adult in their household is fully vaccinated must be in attendance with them at all times. The withdrawal deadline is April 5.

