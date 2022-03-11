Rally for Recovery vows to keep fighting for funds to extend shed in Tomakin

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Rally for Recovery has vowed to continue fighting for funds after missing out on a series of bushfire-relief grants from both the Federal and State governments. The Tomakin based op shop, who send their profits to cancer research at the Sydney Children's Hospital or the Moruya Hospital Oncology Unit, were seeking the money to extend their existing shed to make more room for goods and customers. New president Ray Dickinson said the charity was forced to close on any Wednesday or Saturday that was wet. "Our intention is to extend the shed out the back so we've got more space," he said. "We have to move all the furniture out to the front of the shed because it's the only way we can get customers in to negotiate the corridors and aisles. "We have to park all the movable stuff along those aisles when we close up, and if it rains, we can't have it all outside." Mr Dickinson said the planned extensions would cost about $350,000, and Rally for Recovery had been forced to dip into its own pocket to pay DA fees with the Council. "The initial approach we had (to grants) was that we were a community-based group who had helped quite a few people who were victims of the Black Summer bushfires," he said. "We had the opportunity to go for a grant that was money for bushfire relief. We even had Gladys Berejiklian come down and physically go through our shed at one point. "She told Council at the time that she would claim the land as state land to help us out, and that she wanted to keep abreast of how the process was going. "We applied for both federal and state money, and unfortunately nothing eventuated." Mr Dickinson said the knockback left former president Ken Sloan "flabbergasted". READ ALSO FRRR grant building more drought resistant Eurobodalla farmers South Coast employers encouraged to think outside the box when filling empty roles St Peter's students bestowed with basketball honours "When you go for these grants, there are certain requirements you need to fulfil as a community-based organisation," he said. "We were told by the Feds we were at the top of the list, and it left Ken absolutely flabbergasted when we missed out. "That money would have been to extend the shed for more room. We've got a lot of vacant land at the back, and part of the shed would be demolished and re-done, so there's a lot of concreting and drainage work. "We also plan to have a rear entry to the truck could come in and out of there and not disrupt what was happening at the front of the store." The plans for the extension are "sitting with council", and Mr Dickinson said it would cost just under $1000 to start the process. "All the paperwork has been done, it's sitting with council, all we need now is the formal approval," he said. "The funding we were looking at was about $350,000, that's the cost of the extension and upgrades. "I understand there are more grants we can apply for - we haven't given up."

