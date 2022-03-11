Young Moruya leader joins NSW regional youth taskforce

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Moruya-local Timothy Dotter is one of just 18 young leaders selected from across NSW to represent young people to the government as part of the 2022 NSW Government Regional Youth Taskforce. The role of the taskforce is to deliver positive outcomes for young people in rural and regional communities. "These excellent young leaders will play a valuable role in improving economic outcomes and quality of life of regional youth," Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin said. Mr Dotter was selected out of 130 applicants and said he was excited by the opportunity to represent regional youth - a demographic he felt was "often under-represented" in government decision making. Mr Dotter, who graduated Moruya Highschool in 2020, previously served on the Eurobodalla Council Youth Committee. "I really enjoyed meeting up with different organisations in the Eurobodalla," Mr Dotter said of his time on the committee. "I was able to express opinions that were actually being picked up by organisations." He is looking forward to doing the same as a part of the taskforce. READ MORE: Mr Dotter hopes to draw on his experience growing up in the Eurobodalla when raising issues. "I will be bringing my opinions and pushing certain issues that I think it would be good to give more attention to," he said. One of those issues, and the main focus of Mr Dotter's time on the taskforce, is transport. "I would like to see more buses or more frequent buses," he said. "Before I had my license it was really hard." He is also focused on the cost of living - particularly rental prices and the increasing cost of petrol. Many of his friends are unable to become independent within the shire because of low housing affordability; he said many migrated away to towns with more affordable housing. Mr Dotter said he was also excited to be working on a team with 17 other young leaders, from different areas across the state with different opinions and issues to address. He is currently studying at Charles Sturt university to become a paramedic, but hasn't ruled out a future in politics in the long-term. The first meeting will be held in Dubbo in April.

