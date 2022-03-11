news, local-news,

The Hotondo Broulee Bay to Breakers Ocean Swim will go ahead this Sunday March 13 as confirmed by Swim Coordinator Gary Pettigrove. There had been debate in recent days as to whether to cancel the event a result of the flooding that's occurred in recent weeks. READ MORE: Luckily for the events keen participants and organsiers, the weather has cleared up and it appears the sun will shine for the swim this weekend. The event is being herald as "a swim for everyone". It consists of a 1.4km ocean swim from Shark Bay on Broulee Island out to the ocean and around the headland to originally what was going to be South Broulee Beach, however this has now changed. After a risk assessment undertaken Friday, the swim committee decided that South Broulee Beach was no longer an option as a result of debris caused by the extreme weather. "It's an absolute mess right now," said Mr Pettigrove. "It's covered in broken trees, logs, dirt, mud and silt all across it, so we are going to go to North. It looks perfect, and we had people swimming there this morning who said it was great." The risk assessment that was conducted mainly surrounded turbidity. "We needed to make sure we could actually see people in the water," he said. The group however were also keeping a keen eye for floating logs and general debris that could be deemed as hazardous to the swimmers as well as observing just the general conditions on the beach. The event will see more than 400 people take to the water on Sunday, an increase on the average of 370 in previous years. "If we are putting 400 people on the beach we need to make sure we prioritise their health safety and minimise the risks as much as possible," Mr Pettigrove said. Another risk assessment will take place Saturday afternoon at 5:30pm, with the forecast looking very promising for a perfect day in the water. The day is set to be a fantastic event and one that the swim committee will hope bring together a community of people with the shared enjoyment of the ocean, participation and fitness. You can find all information and updates on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/brouleeOceanSwim

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/34ed2462-88f3-49c7-b692-2ef2cda48522.jpg/r23_64_694_443_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg