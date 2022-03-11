Batemans Bay roadworks begin after rain delays

news, local-news,

Transport for NSW has advised there will be temporary traffic changes on Clyde Street, Wharf Road, and Old Punt Road in Batemans Bay from today to allow for asphalting and paving work. The works were originally planed from Monday, March 7, but had been postponed due to heavy rains. "These traffic changes will be in place between 7am and 6pm on weekdays only," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said. "Traffic changes on Clyde Street will include a single lane closure and stop/slow traffic control and will be in place from Monday, March 14 to Wednesday, March 16, weather permitting. "Intermittent closures of the Clyde Street east off-street car park located adjacent to the T-Wharf will also be required during this time and the community are encouraged to use alternate parking along Clyde Street. "The Clyde Street west boat ramp will also be impacted during this period and the community are encouraged to use alternate local boat ramps located on Old Punt Road or at Hanging Rock. "Traffic changes on Wharf Road will be in place from March 17 to 18, weather permitting. "During this time, the southbound slip lane from the Princes Highway onto Wharf Road will be temporarily closed. "From the Princes Highway, motorists will be able to access Wharf Road via Peninsula Drive. "Traffic changes on Old Punt Road will be in place from March 11 to March 18, weather permitting. "This will include a temporary closure of all boat trailer parking spaces at the Old Punt Road boat ramp. The community is encouraged to use alternate local boat ramps located on Clyde Street west or at Hanging Rock." Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow five minutes additional travel time and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/700e947f-e171-493e-9ad9-088d6ea1177b.jpg/r0_25_258_171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg