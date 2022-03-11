South Coast employers encouraged to think outside the box when filling empty roles

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

One of Australia's largest employment services providers says there are plenty of willing and able jobseekers available for work in most industries in the Illawarra and South Coast. MAX Employment applauded the findings in the latest Regional Australia Institute's job vacancy report which stated that the nation's regional unemployment rate of 3.8% has already dipped under the 4% mark targeted by the federal government. "This means more regional Australians have found sustainable, ongoing work in 2021," a MAX Employment spokesperson said. "Significantly though, job vacancies in regional areas remain very high compared to previous years - there were more than 73,000 vacancies across regional Australia in December 2021, representing an increase of 35.7% on the previous year." MAX Employment Deputy State Manager, Gary Hanes, said that his organisation was dedicated to arranging outcomes that equally benefitted local businesses and regional job seekers. "With COVID-19 restrictions easing and businesses returning to some kind of pre-pandemic normal, employers are understandably beginning to scale up their operations once again," he said. "The very low unemployment rate is something of a double-edged sword - it's a positive in that more Illawarra and South Coast residents are in long-term employment, but it also means that there are fewer candidates for each new job in the region. "With fewer recruits in the workforce pool, we're encouraging employers to be more open-minded and more creative in the way they recruit staff. "Perhaps they consider hiring a person with disability, where they haven't before - or a mature age worker who has been absent from the workforce for an extended period. "There are experienced, enthusiastic people from all walks of life who are looking for work. "We've currently got more than 3,500 job seekers on our caseload across the region, including people looking for work in Wollongong, Batemans Bay, and Nowra. "While age, skillset, education level, and relevant industry experience remain the key determining factors for employers, there is a broader pool of talent that can make valuable contributions to your business. "I would encourage employers who are struggling to find people to work with employment services providers - who through working with employers to understand the role and the right fit, creates a high chance we have someone who could fill their role."

