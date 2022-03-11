St Peter's students bestowed with basketball honours

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Eurobodalla appears to be a basketball hotbed as it continues to produce young stars of the sport. Several St Peters Anglican College students have been selected to high level representative teams after recent trials. READ MORE: Year 12 student Kayal Beattie has been selected for the Association of Independent Co-Educational Schools (AICES), Open Girls basketball team. While the Southern Anglican School Sports Association (SASSA) were forced to withdraw from the AICES competition due to a number of participants being affected by flooding, Kayla was determined to push on and still trial. She ended up being the only SASSA representative at the event. Kayla participated with another team at the event, hoping to be considered for representative selection. She played extremely well throughout the duration of the carnival and upon it's conclusion she was selected in the AICES team, one of only 10 to be selected on the day. With this selection she becomes the first female student from St Peters to represent AICES at Basketball. An incredible achievement that deserves recognition. Oliver Dyason (Year 9), Finn Wheatley (Year 9), and William DeBono (Year 10) all showcased their skills on the court representing SASSA at the AICES Open Boys Championships on Wednesday March 2. The event took place at Castle Hill in Sydney, with hundreds of other young athletes participating. All of the boys played exceptionally, and ended up winning two of their three games on the day. They qualified for the semi finals and finished fourth overall at the event, a significant achievement considering their age. The young athletes definitely have a bright future ahead. Oliver was recognised for his strong play and was also selected to the 20 player AICES representative squad. The team will play games against the Combined Association Schools (CAS) and Independent Sporting Association (ISA) teams later this year. Congratulations to all these young athletes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/8958c94e-457d-4c8c-8c41-3936d3c7ab0e.jpg/r0_31_2048_1188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg