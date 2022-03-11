FRRR grant building more drought resistant Eurobodalla farmers

news, local-news,

"Getting together and talking about each other's experiences helps everyone understand better what we are going through." That was the feedback Eurobodalla Shire Council received from a local farmer after running resilience and network building sessions for food-growers throughout the shire in 2021. "We need more gatherings like this to support people in hard times," another farmer responded after the event. That dream was made possible this week after the council received a $17,270 grant from the Foundation For Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) to better support local farmers and build drought resilience. A council spokesperson said the funds would be used to create opportunities for local farmers to build resilience through connection, engagement and ongoing support. "Key activities include a Eurobodalla farmers picnic, a women in farming luncheon and a series live recorded interviews for the farmers podcast," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the Eurobodalla's farmers had been through a tough three years, battling droughts, floods, fires and COVID. "Many have internalised their anxieties rather than sharing them with their peers or seeking professional support," they said. "We want to provide farmers with opportunities to discuss their collective issues in open, non-threatening environments and help them manage stress by building relationships and sharing knowledge and information about available support services." READ MORE: The farmers picnic will be for all farmers in Eurobodalla, with the opportunity to engage with farming support services and hear what opportunities for help exist for people in the industry. "The event will give farmers an opportunity to revitalise, recharge and reconnect with each other and provide easy access to the support services available for farmers in our area," the spokesperson said. The council has recently established a women in farming support group, and the women in farming luncheon will kickstart the networking, supporting and relationship-building aspect of the group. "This is an opportunity for women farmers to get together to build and strengthen ongoing relationships and offer much-needed support to each other," they said. "Community members have voiced a strong need for this target group to get together on a regular basis and we plan to continue facilitating ongoing gatherings for the women in farming support group." 'Rural Natters' was a podcast trialled in 2021 with two pilot episodes, exploring conversations that matter in the shire-wide agricultural industry and celebrating stories of resilience and farming culture. The funds will allow for more episodes of the podcast, covering a range of topics, including vegetable growing and animal husbandry. Recordings were previously held at the Monarch Hotel in Moruya, and the spokesperson said they hoped the podcast recording events - which anyone in the community is invited to watch - would occur monthly. Listen to episode one: The grant is part of more than $3 million donated by FRRR to not-for-profits around the nation aiming to foster drought resistance and resilience. FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton celebrated the tailored approach taken by so many successful applicants. "It's this kind of tailored approach, responding to the unique challenges of each place, that will enable these communities to build long-lasting networks to build their enduring ability to manage the future impacts of drought," she said. "Local leaders are so impressive. Many groups were still dealing with the impacts of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, not to mention extreme weather events. These circumstances have left volunteers feeling very fatigued, and yet these rounds saw proposals for great ideas and innovative projects put forward."

