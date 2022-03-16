newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As rain poured down across the shire last week and the upper Clyde River broke it's banks, Malcolm Mason sat inside his house and thought he would die. The rising floodwaters barred all three access points to his 40 acre property in Shallow Crossing State Forest, transforming his house into an unreachable island. He receives no mobile phone reception and relies upon landline and a satellite computer for communication. His house is powered by solar panels and generators, which need fuel. He was trapped from February 22. Mr Mason said he was down to the last seven or eight litres of fuel. He was running dangerously low on food and, even more dangerously low on medication: the 85-year-old had just taken the last of his supply of life-saving heart tablets for his failed heart. "I was already feeling the effects [of rationing my tablets]," he said. His heart rate was beginning to rise dangerously. READ MORE: He could drive to the top of a nearby hill to find mobile signal, but each drive burnt precious fuel. The landline cable was broken. With his satellite computer, he contacted his daughter in Coffs Harbour, but couldn't afford to leave the computer on to hear back. He sat and waited, contemplating the realisation that "it always ends somehow" - referring to death. Unbeknown to him, Mr Mason's daughter had raised the alarm, and a team of heroes were attempting to reach him by way of an RFS helicopter. When he heard the helicopter approaching low over the gums, Mr Mason thought he was in the Vietnam war. A co-pilot jumped out with bags of food, vital groceries and the all important heart tablets. The roads would remain impassable until March 14, meaning Mr Mason spent a total of 20 days isolated in his island home. He said the whole episode wouldn't have happened if the Lyons Road Bridge was repaired; he has been campaigning for the upgrades since 2017.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/9124d857-e2c0-4967-bb0d-175182e9df36.JPG/r0_207_4608_2811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg