100 Years Ago: Warship practice rattles the coast off Moruya Heads

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of March 11, 1922, by the MDHS. ST. PATRICK'S NIGHT CONCERT. - Our R.C. friends at Bateman's Bay are making a special effort this year to hold a grand concert and Ball on St. Patrick's night, Friday 17th March. It is a long time since St. Patrick's night was celebrated at the Bay and a good committee with energetic Secretaries in Mrs. Albert Ryan and Mr. A. Barclay are working hard to make the coming concert a huge success. WEDDING. - On Monday evening in St. John's Church, the marriage took place of Mr. Abraham Mison, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. A. Mison, of Mullenderree, and Miss Florence, third daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. Heycox, of Nelligen, the Rev. G. A. Sanders officiating at the ceremony. PARENT'S AND CITIZENS ASSOCIATION. - A meeting of the P. & C. Association was held on Monday night in the Shire Hall. Those present were: Mr. R. L. Dawson (chair), Mesdames DeSaxe, Sanders, Egan, Cheeseman, Misses Kateur, Colefax, McIvor, Messrs. Anderson, Egan and Rev. G. Sanders. A letter was read from Mr. J. A. Perkins, M.L.A. concerning repairs and renovations at the Public School and stating his willingness to try and get something done. It was decided to hold a euchre party and dance in the Amusu Theatre on Friday, March 17th, the proceeds to assist in buying more up-to-date reading matter for the scholars - admission to be 2/-. GUN PRACTICE. - When passing the Moruya Heads on Thursday two warships were engaged in gun practice, the reports from which were heard in quick succession in town. There was considerable wonderment as to the cause of the explosions. The concussion made the windows and crockery rattle at the Pilot Station. DEATH. - There died at her residence in Garlandtown on Monday, Mrs. Moore, relict of the late Mr. George Moore, at the age of 81 years. The late Mrs. Moore, who was in town only a fortnight before her death, had been suffering from an incurable complaint for the past couple of years. Her husband had predeceased her about nine months ago. Deceased leaves one daughter and two sons to mourn their irreparable loss. SUICIDE. - A sad death occurred on Wednesday night, when James Dacey Little, second son of Mr. and Mrs. R. Little, of the Silvermine, cut his throat with a razor. Deceased, who was 47 years of age, had been in ill-health for some time, and Dr. Quilter said that his mind would eventually become unhinged. He was a very honest and hard-working man, and was well spoken of by those who knew him best. An inquiry was held on Thursday, when the Coroner, Mr. R. J. Anderson, found that Little had committed suicide while temporarily insane. TILBA SHOW. - Patrons are reminded that the Annual Show of Tilba District A.P. & H. Society will take place on 23rd inst.

