Police searching for owners of allegedly stolen goods from the Bermagui area

Narooma Police are searching for the owners of several stolen items after they responded to several offences last weekend. A police spokesperson said they were looking for the owners of a small USB power pack, a Toyota car key with a remote control, a pair of sunglasses, a Kia car remote, and a GPS unit. "Through the weekend of March 5 and 6, Narooma sector police responded to several steal from motor vehicle offences in the Bermagui area," the spokesperson said. "Investigations have identified a suspect, and forensic analysis is being completed. "It is anticipated that charge proceedings will be commenced over the coming days. "Narooma Police currently have possession of several items, and an appeal to the public in the Bermagui area is being made in order to identify potential owners." If you have lost any of the items listed above, please contact Sergeant Whelan at Narooma Police Station on 02 4479 3500.

