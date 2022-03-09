news, property,

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Situated in an exclusive dress circle location on Coronation Drive, Broulee, this two-storey home has been in the same family for over 20 years and is now looking for a new owner. It boasts magnificent views across beautiful Broulee Bay to Burri Point. Walk across the road for a daily swim or relax on the front deck, take in the scenery, and watch time pass by. Located on an 803 sqm block, the home entry is upstairs and leads into the open plan kitchen, lounge and dining room connected to a family room at the back of the home. Three bedrooms are upstairs and all open onto the living area, with the main having glass sliding doors to the deck that wraps around the home. The main bathroom upstairs services the area. Downstairs is a fourth bedroom, which could be a home office or hobby room. The laundry has a second shower and toilet and is located off the double garage which is big enough to house a workbench at the back. Access to the backyard on the right-hand side is ideal for a boat or trailer. Broulee is the place to be if you're seeking a peaceful waterfront escape. Sitting proudly among prominent properties, this home guarantees comfort today and profit in times to come. It's all about location, location, location. Inspections for this property are by appointment only.

