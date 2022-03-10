news, local-news, roads, eurobodalla shire council, flood damage, repairs

Road repair teams are out in force in the Eurobodalla, patching up damage from extensive rain and flooding. Since Wednesday, crews have been clearing roads and bridges to restore access for residents of Nelligen and Bodalla. River Rd and Old Bolaro Rd at Nelligen have reopened, along with Tyrone Bridge at Bodalla. READ MORE: Pothole patching has also begun on Council-managed roads. Eurobodalla Shire Council works manager Tony Swallow said the region's busiest roads will take priority, and some locations will receive an initial temporary fix. "We're continuously patrolling our highest traffic roads looking for potholes. We're working through the backlog, but it's going to take time," he said. "Small potholes are fixed by placing a cold-mix into the holes, while some larger potholes and failing pavement will require full removal and replacement. "This means some repairs will be temporary and will need repeat attention until we have the time and gear for a permanent fix." George Bass Drive near Broulee and Beach Rd, Batemans Bay, are to be among the first stretches patched. Princes Hwy and Kings Hwy have also sustained significant damage in some sections, though Mr Swallow said Transport for NSW has jurisdiction over the state-managed highways, not Council. "They [Transport for NSW] too are working as fast as they can, but this isn't limited to Eurobodalla - there's significant damage all over the eastern seaboard in the areas that experienced extended heavy rain," Mr Swallow said. "The best thing drivers can do is show patience, slow down, and take extra care." Though waters are receding, some key roads remain closed due to flooding. They are: All sports grounds - except Captain Oldrey Park, Broulee - remain closed, pending inspection today. Riverside Park at Moruya is closed for all events this week, including the Saturday markets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/35a80c74-c274-4748-8566-c5ea9949a985.jpg/r2_90_958_630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg