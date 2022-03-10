news, local-news,

UPDATE - THURSDAY, MARCH 10 Water supply was restored to residents of southern Narooma overnight. Council crews completed works on a broken trunk main around 10pm on Wednesday. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 Taps are running dry for residents in southern Narooma, where a broken water main in the area has cut off supply. Eurobodalla Shire Council has confirmed crews are currently fixing the water main break, which is affecting Narooma Plaza and nearby residential areas. READ MORE: Crews arrived on site earlier this afternoon and repairs are underway, though council expects local water supply will be shut off for several hours. In a statement, Eurobodalla Shire Council apologised to residents for the unexpected outage. "Council acknowledges this will impact households heading into dinner time, however, the repairs are essential to ensure continued water supply," the statement read. "Council staff are contacting businesses in the area now to provide advice. Repairs will be made as quickly as possible."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/165949827/c8bbf1e7-32df-4cca-86d7-9e939c5d636d.PNG/r21_0_1118_620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg