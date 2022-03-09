Sharks ready for Boorowa tilt in tribute to Ack Weyman

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Back in 2020, the Moruya Sharks played off for the inaugural 'Ack Weyman Shield' at Ack Weyman Oval against the Boorowa Rovers. This match up was born from Ack's nephew Alex Stewart playing for the Rovers. The Moruya Sharks came out on top on that occasion and a great spectacle was born, as both clubs played great footy and enjoyed the social aspect of Rugby League after the match. Sadly COVID-19 and a wash out meant the 2021 match was cancelled. Now, in 2022, the Sharks will head to Boorowa to return the favour and support the Boorowa community, for the second Ack Weyman Shield match on Saturday, March 19, at the Boorowa Showground. It hasn't been all smooth sailing this offseason for the Moruya Sharks who are experiencing a transition between some of their older players retiring and some new talent coming in to the fold. Club President, Matt Irving said numbers were slow in the pre-season and it took a post on social media by former NRL player, and Moruya Sharks legend, Mick Weyman to rally the troops in memory of his Dad Ack. "Mick spoke of his dad's passion for rugby league and his dedication to the club," Mr Irving said. "He tugged at the heart strings of the playing group and the club community, and we had a team within 24 hours. READ MORE "I'm looking forward to a strong and healthy 2022 season for both the Sharks and the entire Group 16 competition." Group 16 will kick off the season next month with 10 first-grade teams. The Moruya Sharks will join fellow Eurobodalla Shire teams the Batemans Bay Tigers and the Narooma Devils in pursuit of the premiership. Those three teams will take on the Bega Roosters, Tathra Sea Eagles, Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs, Eden Tigers, Cooma Stallions, and Snowy River Bears in first grade. All 10 teams will be playing for Group 16's first premiership since 2019 after both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were either called off or cut short due to COVID-19. Clubs are still looking for interested players to play reserve grade, under 18s, and ladies' league tag this season, and all junior clubs are still accepting players.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/bbe27d7f-af52-42de-92b3-fa5190862209.PNG/r0_4_656_375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg