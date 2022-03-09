news, local-news, eurobodalla, south coast, weather warnings, damaging winds, damaging surf

Two severe weather warnings are active across the Eurobodalla today. The Bureau of Meteorology this morning issued warnings for damaging winds and damaging surf, which are impacting Batemans Bay, Moruya Heads, and the wider South Coast. Wind gusts of over 90km/h are possible, and will be most likely to occur during this morning. READ MORE: These strong winds are forecast to ease gradually during today. Very heavy surf is forecast to cause localised damage and coastal erosion. Dangerous surf conditions are being caused by the east coast low which has now moved offshore. As the low moves away into the Tasman Sea today, a large southerly swell will continue to push up the coast. Large and powerful waves may linger into Thursday along central parts of the coast, with a hazardous surf warning likely to be active, before easing. The Bureau urges people to stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas while the severe weather warnings are in place.

