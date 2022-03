news, local-news,

11:40am Update: Police have cleared the tree from the road and traffic has resumed as normal in both directions. Original Story: A fallen tree is causing traffic delays on the Princes Highway between Batemans Bay and Termeil. The tree fell shortly before 10am on March 9 across both lanes of traffic. As of 10:15am, police were on the scene and controlling traffic with one lane open. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This article will be updated as the situation continues.

