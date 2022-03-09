More wild weather expected as Moruya loses power in battering winds

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Bureau of Meteorology has an ongoing severe weather warning for the Eurobodalla Shire as Moruya was battered by strong winds overnight. Those winds caused power outages in Moruya and its surrounding areas, and the BOM expects more "damaging winds" for our part of the coast on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the winds have caused another road closure in the Shire, with a Council spokesperson saying Campbell Street, Moruya, was now closed between Evans Street and Thomas Street due to a fallen tree. However, Campbell Street is expected to open later this morning when the tree is cleared. The spokesperson also said council staff would be reviewing all of the Shire's sportsgrounds after lunch today in the hope that some may be able to open for training purposes. Moruya's Riverside Park will remain closed for all events this week, including Saturday's markets. Three roads have now re-opened in the Shire: Potato Point Road, Bodalla (at Borang Creek), Old Highway, Tilba (at Tilba Winery), and Old Highway, Narooma (at Olsons Creek). READ ALSO

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/5844fe9e-e6c2-42d8-879b-66984ae659d3.JPG/r11_231_4501_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg