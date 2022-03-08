Walawaani program gives kids a good, healthy meal and an afternoon of fun

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Despite the shocking weather that's plagued the Eurobodalla Shire this past week, South Coast Police District has continued to run its Walawaani Program in Moruya. The program runs every Tuesday and Thursday at Gundary Centre and Gundary Oval from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, continuing a strong history of providing free fun and entertainment to school-aged kids around the Shire. Greg Curry from the Youth & Crime Prevention Command said the program had been running for several years now. "It's a fun, after-school program which is free to attend and open to all children under the age of 18," he said. "We play outdoor games like touch football and soccer, and there's craft activities and a pool table inside for those that prefer indoor activities. "At the end of the each day, all the participants are given a good, healthy meal which we all eat together." READ ALSO Mr Curry said the current weather has some impact on the program, but Walawaani was still getting more than 20 kids each session. "We've been going in rain, hail, or sunshine," he said. "We'll pick up the kids if they're local as well - everyone gets a little wet during the rain, but everyone still has fun. "We're still getting 20 to 25 kids each time, but we want more kids to know what's going on down here." Mr Curry said the program wouldn't be possible without the help of several volunteers from the community. "The program is supervised by Police and PCYC staff, Sasha Stewart, and greatly assisted by our volunteers Aunty Liddy Robinson, Aunty Francis Andy, Aunty Della Ponsonby, and Terry Wright."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/c4b7395a-e9a1-4566-b4d7-a0ab6aabbb7b.jpg/r6_0_2555_1440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg