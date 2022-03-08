Focus on Photography at Garden Club's February meeting

news, local-news,

The Batemans Bay Garden Club's February meeting was well attended with forty plus members enjoying a talk by fellow member David Kemp. Numbers are increasing at meetings as COVID-19 restrictions ease, resulting in more entries on the display tables. David's talk was on photographing flowers. David is an avid photographer (and gardener) and has had his photos selected for the Australian Gardener's calendar. He displayed several of his and other noted photographers' pictures to show how a photo can become a "work of art". David explained that controlling the light and aspect of the picture can greatly enhance to final image. He said he assesses the flower and positions himself/camera to obtain the best view and may use screens to filter the light to get the desired result. He has been known to lie on the ground to achieve his objective. David said that he and most photographers also use computers and software such as Adobe Photoshop to edit their picture, so, the flower becomes the focal point. Members thoroughly enjoyed the presentation and thanked David for his insight and tips on how to improve their own photos. The Club has a garden visit organised for March 18 at President Laurine's garden. Laurine and husband Mike have a beautiful garden at Surf Beach and members are eager to see how it has developed as we haven't been able to visit for some time due to COVID-19. Plans are also underway for a visit to the Bodalla Rectory Garden and Kiama Rose show. The next Club meeting is on the 31 st March at the CWA hall in Batehaven. Guests are always welcome, so if you have an interest in gardening and would like to make some new friends, come to the meeting which starts at 1pm.

