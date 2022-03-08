Council to write to state government regarding 'zombie developments'

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Eurobodalla Shire Council has responded to community calls for a reassessing of provisions within the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act pertaining to so-called 'zombie developments'. Under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, development consent lapses after five years unless physical construction has begun at the site. For sites where construction has begun, development consent continues. At the council public access session on March 8, Tuross Head resident Simon Cox shared his concern surrounding a development at Anderson avenue, Tuross Head - known as the Coila Lake development - and the lack of cultural and environmental assessments regarding the project. The development was approved 38 years ago. However, physical construction was started at the Coila Lake development site, and therefore the development consent remains. Mr Cox said the decision-making regarding the development was outdated and no longer reflected society's values or environmental and cultural concerns. READ MORE: Councillor Alison Worthington raised a motion at the council meeting on March 8 that the council write to the NSW Minister for Planning calling for a comprehensive review of the 'zombie development' provisions within the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act, and that such a review be undertaken in consultation with the community. Cr Worthington said the relevant planning laws were outside the control of the council and rested with the NSW Government. The motion was passed unanimously. Cr Worthington said in passing this motion, the Eurobodalla Shire Council was adding their voice to a chorus of other regional local councils around NSW calling for a review of outdated legislation. "I think the legalities need review and happily I'm not alone," she said. "Today the council supported my call asking the relevant state ministers for a comprehensive review of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act as it applies to zombie developments and associated issues." "The never ending life of these "zombie" consents creates concern within the community as the development is able to proceed without consideration of contemporary planning and environmental legislation, nor consideration of some community views, all of which may have changed significantly in the years or decades that have passed since the original approval was granted," Cr Worthington said in her report to the council. Mr Cox said the developments took minimal effort to shield the environmental and cultural heritage of the area. He said future generations would look back on contemporary development decisions with shame if the zombie development legislation was not updated.

