Have an easy dinner and help with flood relief efforts thanks to Domino's

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Looking for an easy way to help with flood relief efforts along the east coast? Domino's has the answer. This Wednesday, March 9, Domino's stores in NSW, QLD, and the ACT will donate $1 from every pizza sold to GIVIT's Storms and Flooding Appeal to support those impacted by the intense storms and heavy rains that have cause havoc along the coast. Domino's Australia and New Zealand CEO David Burness said as clean-up efforts in Queensland and New South Wales communities began, stores were looking to help in any way they can. "Domino's is often the last kitchen to close during a natural disaster, supporting affected communities by donating much-needed hot meals to first responders, SES workers, volunteers and evacuees," he said. "During the 2019 Townsville floods, Domino's delivered more than 1,100 pizzas to emergency workers, including Army and evacuation centres across North Queensland, making sure people had access to hot meals and helping to keep spirits up. "Similarly, during the Australian bushfire crisis in 2020, our stores worked hard to donate more than 5,600 pizzas to communities in need right across the country, giving those in fire affected areas one less thing to worry about - a safe, hot meal. "Domino's will continue to support those in need, and is proud to have donated more than 2,000 pizzas to those affected by the Queensland and New South Wales floods so far. "But we want to do more." Give for Good General Manager Bronwyn Spencer said: "We understand that while we can't replace what people have lost during the catastrophic floods, we can help communities begin to recover, and of course provide a safe, hot meal". "As Domino's registered charity, with a focus on proving meals to those in need, Give for Good is proud to continue its support of people in rural and regional communities affected by severe weather events," she said. "Donating to GIVIT will help ensure those in need across Queensland and New South Wales get exactly what they need, when they need it," she said. Participating stores include Batemans Bay, Bomaderry, Huskisson, Kiama, Nowra, Tura Beach, and Ulladulla.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/27d29f4f-7317-490b-90f2-254cf1b9e7a6.jpg/r0_269_2048_1426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg