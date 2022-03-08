newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Professor Miriam Baltuck has many impressive accolades to her name. She is an accomplished geologist, one of the first female leaders within NASA, chair of a White House committee under President Clinton, and the first female director of the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex. Without a doubt, Prof Baltuck is a trailblazing woman in her field - it's why she is the keynote speaker at International Women's Day in the Eurobodalla. Through all of the inspiring stories of her life as a scientist, achieving some truly amazing outcomes, there is one important lesson she wants everyone to take away. Success takes an entire team, and it takes time. READ MORE: "When I first started going out to sea as an oceanographer, I was impressed that there might be a dozen scientists on board and 70 technicians, engineers and seamen - all of that to make the science happen," she said. "When I went to work for NASA on flight projects, it was an order of magnitude more than that. "There might be a team of scientists that worked on a project that would take thousands of people years and years of development, to get to a point where you could launch a flight project, receive data, and analyse it. "So these things don't really centre on one individual - it takes teams, sometimes massive teams, of people and there's so many unsung heroes whose contribution here and there was essential. "They don't [always] get a look in, so that's something I want to emphasise: this is how many people it takes to make a success of the grand project." That 'grand project' was capturing the most accurate radar imaging data of our Earth ever produced at the time. The information they collected from orbit was a game changer for countless fields of science. Of course, Prof Baltuck's words are a deserving recognition of the brilliant minds who advanced global science. The overarching lesson remains particularly potent on International Women's Day, as many use the day to lift up the women who are 'unsung heroes' in their lives Prof Baltuck hopes sharing her story at a local Moruya event could inspire fellow locals. Geology has taken her all over the world and to great professional heights. From reconstructing ancient oceans which once covered the mountains of Greece, to postdoctoral studies on deep sea drilling off South America, to leading space research right here in Australia. Prof Baltuck has achieved many firsts for women in science during her career, and said credit goes to the much broader social changes which have occurred. "One reason I keep showing up as the first this and first that, is because there was a sense of a need for change," she said. "Society was kind of embracing that, and the time was right for selectors and managers to broaden their horizons and think beyond the usual." Today, Prof Baltuck has retired to the Eurobodalla, where she continues to chase new challenges as a member of the Bingie Rural Fire Service. Firefighting has been an adventure, and a challenge to be relished. For Prof Baltuck, operating in exciting situations, with demanding technologies and large instruments apparently draws parallels to her beloved deep sea scientific voyages. It's yet another part of the story she wants to inspire others with. "Making a contribution doesn't have to end with retirement, and Australia is an impressive country for how many volunteers there are, and the terrific number of opportunities that are worthwhile and enjoyable," she said. "The RFS is one of those things where, if you like adventure - it's not quite going out to sea, but it's as close to that part of my career as anything I've encountered." Through all the stages in her captivating life, Prof Baltuck says the common thread of her own success is the teams behind her. "Sir Isaac Newton is quoted to say 'If I have seen far, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants'," she said. "He was talking about his scientific accomplishments... but I think it's more that if you find an individual you think is accomplished, it's because of encouragement and the teamwork. "Look a little bit beyond them and you'll see other people of that stature, and people supporting the whole apparatus. "Standing on the shoulders of giants, it's really standing with all these other passionate, dedicated, crackerjack-sharp people." Professor Miriam Baltuck is the keynote speaker at Eurobodalla Shire Council's International Women's Day networking event, tonight at The Bas in Moruya.

