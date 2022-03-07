Community Association pushes for meeting with council over controversial subdivision plans

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Broulee Mossy Point Community Association has called for a meeting with sitting councillors over a controversial 80-lot subdivision in the seaside suburb. In an open letter to the councillors dated February 26, BMPCA president Andrew Bain said the subdivision would have a "major impact on the local community and the local environment". "There have been many thoughtful submissions to Council on this DA application," he said. "However, it seems likely the DA will be processed under the current delegated authority assessment regime and there will be no further debate on the serious issues raised by the community. "For all practical purposes, the community will learn the outcome of their submissions when the bulldozers start up." Mr Bain believes there is a need for the council to "respond to the community on at least the major issues raised". "The BMPCA is seeking a meeting with councillors, council planning staff and perhaps the developer to get a better understanding of Council's reaction to the serious suggestions made by the community," he said. "If Council is making a summary of the community submissions, perhaps this could form an agenda for the meeting. "At this stage we are not proposing a large meeting, but a smaller group of perhaps five community representatives, council planning staff and interested councillors. "On behalf of BMPCA and the wider community, I am asking Councillors for their support for a meeting with the community to allow Council to respond to the major issues." Some of the issues raised by the BMPCA include protection of public land, road design that doesn't prioritise cars over pedestrians and cyclists, designs that consider the future impact of climate change, the impact on the local community, and protection of the local environment. READ ALSO In response, a Eurobodalla Shire Council spokesperson said the Mayor and councillors had offered to meet with the BMPCA once Council staff had an opportunity to undertake a preliminary assessment. "The development application was accepted by Council on January 24 and publicly exhibited from January 25 to February 11," the spokesperson said. "Letters were sent to adjoining owners, the development was advertised on Council's website, and a site sign was erected. "Ninety submissions objecting to the proposal were received, and 46 were received in support. "Council does consider all issues raised in submissions, as required under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979. "When an issue has merit against the relevant legislation or council policy, Council will go back to the applicant seeking changes to the application or comments to address the issues raised. "The Mayor and councillors have offered to meet with the association once Council staff have had an opportunity to undertake their preliminary assessment. This assessment includes consideration of issues raised in the submissions, along with responses from the NSW Government agencies required to review the development, such as the RFS. "The Mayor has committed to contacting the association to arrange the meeting once this preliminary work is in place." The Council spokesperson said the land in question was bio-certified by the NSW Government in 2015, meaning the proposed clearing had been approved under a biodiversity certification process in accordance with the NSW Government Biodiversity Conservation legislation. "This followed community engagement during preparation of the relevant ecological studies, strategy development, and formal exhibition prior to its adoption by Council and referral to the NSW Government," they said. "The land is zoned R2 Low Density residential and R3 Medium Density Residential. It has been identified for and appropriately zoned for residential subdivision since at least the gazettal of the 1999 Urban LEP in March, 1999. "The community has had opportunity to provide feedback on the zoning, clearing and development of the area throughout multiple planning processes. These include the 1999 Urban LEP, 2012 Eurobodalla LEP, amendments to the 2012 Eurobodalla LEP, the Residential Zones Development Control Plan, along with the bio-certification process in 2014 and various subdivision development applications by the proponents."

