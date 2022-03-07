Council wants your expertise: Join the council's expert advisory committees

news, local-news,

Eurobodalla Shire Council is seeking expressions of interest for community members to join the council's advisory committees for the 2022-2024 term. There are five advisory committees providing expert advice on complex matters to the council. They make recommendations seeking to inform the council decision making, but do not make decisions themselves. The committees are: Mayor Mathew Hatcher said councillors want to tap into Eurobodalla's vast skillset. READ MORE: "These committees serve as Council's panel of experts. They review policies and plans in development, give staff feedback and advice on big projects, and share their ideas for the future," he said. "Eurobodalla has such a diverse mix of people with varied and accomplished backgrounds, and we want to bring those skills to our table. I encourage residents with relevant expertise to apply." Advisory committees typically meet four times a year at the Council Chamber in Moruya. Head to the council's website for information on your committee of interest, including the terms of reference and the online application form. Applications close 8pm March 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/6364c0c4-2ca0-47f9-9faf-1cccc07c26a4.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg