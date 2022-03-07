Owen Campbell ready to bring his style of the Blues to Tilba Tilba

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A former Canberra resident who "loves" the South Coast "intensely" will bring his musical talents to the Tilba Valley Winery next month for a special solo show. Owen Campbell, a Blues singer-songwriter who shot to fame on Australia's Got Talent almost a decade ago, will play live on April 1 in support of his new live album. Mr Campbell said one of the best parts of growing up in Canberra was the South Coast, and he'd made a conscious effort to both visit and perform here in the years since. "My parents did live in Canberra for a spell, and my mum still does," he said. "I lived there from the age of seven to about 18. "The highlight of growing up there was the South Coast, and it always felt like a beautifully-kept secret. "I've always loved it there, it feels like a natural homeland - I make a point to try to always get down there at least three or four times a year. "I've played lots of gigs down there too. I used to always play the Quarterdeck in Narooma, but we've been looking around for somewhere new and I'd heard great things about the winery." READ ALSO Mr Campbell said he started playing gigs at the age of 16, but didn't describe himself as a good musician from the start. "I think I probably couldn't sing at the start, but I had the get-up-and-go and a very brave young ego," he said. "It wasn't until my mum came to one of my shows and told me it was terrible - I was outraged, so she said she'd film it the next time she watched me. "I watched it back, didn't like what I saw or heard, so I worked really hard to improve. "In terms of my career and honest guidance, it was probably one of the best things to happen to me - I've really scrutinised what I've done since then and realised that just because it feels good doesn't mean it comes across well. "I've been very passionate about mastery and creating a really good sound, and I feel musically strong where I am now after years of touring, trials and tribulations." Mr Campbell's parents immigrated from the United Kingdom and Ireland, and his musical influence is very heavily British. "I was subjected to a lot of that music from the UK," he said. "Van Morrison, the Rolling Stones, that was the music of my childhood. "To me, Blues and that era of rock and roll was a very natural feeling for me. "As I've gotten older, I've been delving more into that era - a lot of the Americana Bluesy stuff - but that's where it all stemmed from." And for the Blues traditionalists, Mr Campbell is a pro with the lapsteel slide guitar. "That's been something I adopted pretty early on, and I've really harnessed it," he said. "It's a beautiful sound on the guitar, and it opens up a sort of different realm in the guitar universe."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/5b9fcbb8-7946-4663-9f62-763e15f6f215.jpg/r1_55_1771_1055_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg