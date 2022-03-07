How do you turn grass into carpet: an interview with Club Malua greenkeeper

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When the Black Summer bushfires ravaged through Malua Bay, Club Malua, just 250 metres from the beach, was completely destroyed. A three metres-squared patch on one of the greens was scorched by the heat of the flames. It took more than a month for the damage to the precious grass to repair, and even today signs of damage are still visible to the trained eye of head greenkeeper Adam Moffitt. Mr Moffitt first became interested in greenkeeping as a 12-year-old aspiring golfer. When he took up lawn bowls at 14 he started considering what a career in the field would actually look like. The idea of working outdoors, in and around sports, really appealed to him. What it looks like in reality is a four-year apprenticeship with weekly visits to TAFE. Graduates are equipped to work on grasses anywhere - from cricket pitches, to golf courses, sports stadiums, racetracks or even turf farms. But how do you turn grass into the carpet-like surface ideal for barefoot bowls? It starts with choosing the correct grass. Club Malua uses a variety of grass called Tiff-Dwarf purposely bred for use on golf and bowling greens. READ MORE: The most crucial element to that smooth surface, according to Mr Moffit, is mowing. The greens are mowed on a daily basis before the start of play and, depending on the season, can be mowed as many as three times in a day. Greens are cut to a height of 2 to 2.5 millimetres - the thickness of a 10 cent coin. Mr Moffit said he used a cylinder mower to "provide a clean, scissor-like cut on the leaf of the plant". The second major component of maintaining carpet-like grass is regular rolling; Club Malua has a motorised roller which is used to flatten the blade of grass and helps iron out any creases in the surface. Mr Moffit said the regular rolling helped create a firm surface for smooth bowling. He said the rains of La Nina, particularly in the last fortnight, had made it more difficult to maintain the greens. "We normally take advantage of this time of the year for the warmer weather to correct the levels of the greens by topdressing and rejuvenating new growth," he said. "The lack of warm weather has made this process extremely difficult." "The high humidity and high rainfall have also increased the chance of disease developing. To help combat this, fungicides have been applied regularly to prevent disease outbreak and the greens are aerated to help improve the drainage." This aeration includes drilling small holes down into the sides of the green to increase oxygen levels under the surface. Anyone can play bowls at Club Malua almost everyday of the week. The greens are open to people of all ages and abilities with free coaching available. The new Club Malua clubhouse is set to open later this year - so take off your shoes, don your worst Hawaiian shirt and make sure you get the bias on the bowl facing the right direction!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156570134/ad8b598d-3386-46e7-aded-de21237e34ef.jpg/r16_376_4028_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg