GALLERY: Eurobodalla residents brave the wet for Clean Up Australia Day

The rain forecast was bad, but that did not deter more than 130 Eurobodalla volunteers getting outside on March 5 to help collect rubbish for Clean Up Australia Day. Of the 50 registered sites in the Eurobodalla, 12 postponed their Clean Up events because of poor weather. It means the clean up effort will continue over the coming weeks. Eurobodalla Council's Clean Up project officer Maree Cadman said 24 cubic metres of rubbish was retrieved on March 5, including 15 cubic metres of bulky items such as sodden mattresses, building materials and broken furniture. She said the total amount of rubbish collected would increase as more groups organised their postponed efforts. READ MORE: Members of Moruya's Nature Coast Dragonboat Club cleaned up Moruya's Riverside Park and surrounds. They collected 50 disposable masks - 30 of which were in the Woolworths and adjoining car parks. Ms Cadman said this reinforced the prevalence of single-use plastic items polluting the Eurobodalla's natural landscapes, and how important it was to retrieve these items before they enter local waterways. The Eurobodalla had a record amount of sites registered in 2022: 50 compared to 35 in 2021. There were 160 volunteers in 2021, and Ms Cadman estimated that, including the 12 sites who have postponed their clean up effort, the 2022 event would attract a total close to 250 volunteers. Of the 16 schools in the shire who planned to run a Clean Up event, 15 postponed; Batemans Bay Public School was the only school to run on March 4.

