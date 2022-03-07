What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

what's on, things to do, eurobodalla, batemans bay, moruya, narooma

Trade Breakfast Industry talks over eggs There are 888 construction and trade related businesses in Eurobodalla - if you're a part of this bustling industry, you're invited to breakfast with Eurobodalla Shire Council. Network with fellow tradespeople, and hear about upcoming projects and developments around the region. Council will also give details on how to become a supplier to government, and current supports you can access for recruitment and staff training. Join the team in Narooma this Thursday, 10 March, from 7am to 9am. For more, contact Eurobodalla Shire Council. Bush Gardens Workshop for all skill levels Calling all green and brown thumbs: learn how to create your very own wildlife-friendly garden at home. Backyards are a wonderful opportunity to provide havens for our local birds, butterflies, bees and mammals. Bush-friendly gardens provide incredible colour all year round and they're low maintenance. Join in, ask questions and learn all the tips and tools you'll need to create your own patch of native plant paradise. Book today with Eurobodalla Shire Council, and come along to the Botanic Gardens Spotted Gum Pavilion on Saturday, March 12 from 9.15am or 11.15am. Cooking Class Demo from SAGE Sustainable Agriculture and Gardening Eurobodalla is here to inspire your autumn dishes. From this cooking demo with Sandra Makdessi, learn some new recipes to create in your own kitchen using local, seasonal produce. Drop in to the Batemans Bay Library on Saturday, March 12 at 10.30am for this tasty session. Tickets are essential, and cost $5 - book via Batemans Bay Library. Childcare Forum Addressing a local crisis Join local children's service agencies to discuss the emerging crisis for childcare services and children in the Eurobodalla. Local families are invited to say their piece, and also help workshop actions to address issues including childcare staffing supply, educator training and retention, disability support, long wait lists, and more. This forum will be at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club auditorium, on Saturday 12 March at 11.30am. Registration is online via Eventbrite. Jobs Drive Get started in community services Meet the Eurobodalla's local community service providers and find the job that's right for you. There are so many jobs available in this vital service sector, from traineeships right through to full-time roles. Groups including Anglicare, Estia Health, Muddy Puddles, Fresh Hope Care, The Manor, Department of Communities and Justice, and many more will be on hand to chat and answer any questions you may have. You can even apply for jobs on the spot! Drop in to the jobs drive at Moruya RSL Memorial Hall on Wednesday, March 16 from 10am to 12pm.

