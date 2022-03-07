New wellbeing program aimed at the Mogo community after tough two years

news, local-news,

The Mogo Village Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the start of the Phoenix Community Wellbeing Program, an innovative wellbeing program for the greater Mogo community. Funded by the NSW Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund and supported by Campbell Page, the Phoenix Program will give local people the opportunity to learn effective tools and techniques to reduce stress, build happiness and boost resilience. The program involves hands-on workshops and experiences, including evidence-based tools and techniques, to help strengthen individuals' mind, body and spirit and bring people together. The program will culminate with the creation of a book that captures local stories of resilience. Program Manager, Natalie Stockdale, is an author and resilience coach and brings to our community her vast knowledge and years of experience in stress management and resilience training. Natalie says, "the program will not only help people recover from the trauma of bushfires, but it will also empower them to manage other life challenges, in positive and healthy ways. Importantly, the program will also empower people to help others - friends, family and colleagues - who may be struggling." READ ALSO "The program is really for everyone who is open to learning healthy ways of coping with life's inevitable unwanted events." The program is free and open to adults from the Mogo, Malua Bay, Tomakin, Rosedale, Lili Pilli, Jeremadra and Broulee areas. Workshops have begun with the RFS in Mogo and the first community workshop will be held at the Boomerang Centre in Mogo, on Wednesday 9 March at 6.30 for a 7pm start. Refreshments will be available. Please contact the Project Manager, Natalie Stockdale, by phone 0424 975 997, or by email natalie@stockdalewellbeing.com , to express your interest in the Mogo workshops, or to find out how the program can benefit you or your organisation in greater Mogo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/8ae678f4-ad00-4381-81a8-3a52f252db73.jpg/r0_61_2798_1642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg